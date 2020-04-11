Police and Aviation Unit Hunt Down West Quaker Ridge Trespassers

Scarsdale Police, New Rochelle Police and the Westchester County Police’s Aviation Unit were all involved in a manhunt on Thursday night April 9. It started when Meadow Road residents reported trespassers on their property. New Rochelle Police were alerted and saw suspects running along Weaver Street, an aviation unit that happened to be in the area at the time helped police to locate the suspects on Gatehouse Road. The suspects were interviewed and identified but no arrests were made. The incident is currently under investigation by Scarsdale Detectives.

While conducting the search, Scarsdale Police found a parked, occupied vehicle nearby. They determined that the car was unregistered. The driver was identified and issued numerous summonses and the car was impounded.

Though residents believed this was an attempted burglary, there appears to be insufficient evidence to press charges. Helicoptors were heard overhead.

Last week there were multiple reports of activity in Scarsdale Meadows and West Quaker Ridge and this incident was similar. Here is what we reported last week:

On April 1, two residents reported unknown individuals holding flashlights on their properties. The reports were made by residents who lived on Meadow Road and Penn Boulevard around 9 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

On April 2, an Old Lyme Road resident told police someone opened a gate to his property and possibly attempted to gain access to his locked house, triggering an alarm activation April 1. No one was observed on the property.

On April 2, a Herkimer Road resident showed police video surveillance that captured an unknown car stopping on the street near the resident’s driveway, followed by an unknown man exiting the car and walking toward the resident’s house during the evening of April 1. At that moment the video cut off. There was no damage or signs of force to the house. Patrol forwarded the video to detectives for investigation.

An Old Lyme Road resident reported seeing a “suspicious” white man wearing a black jacket, hat and sunglasses walking around the neighborhood and “looking into windows” April 2. The resident said he sees the man on an almost daily basis. Police will increase monitoring of the area.

Here is the official press release from the Scarsdale Police Department about the April 9th incident:

On Thursday, April 9th 2020 at 9:37 PM, the Scarsdale Police Department received a report of suspicious parties on the property of a home on Meadow Road. This call was similar to incidents that were reported last week.

Upon arrival, Scarsdale Units began canvassing for the parties along with the New Rochelle Police. Scarsdale Police observed a parked, occupied vehicle nearby. An investigation determined that the vehicle was unregistered. The driver was identified and issued numerous summonses. The vehicle was impounded.

A short time later, a New Rochelle Officer observed two parties running along Weaver Street. Westchester County Police’s Aviation Unit was in the area and directed ground units to the parties’ location on Gatehouse Road. Multiple Scarsdale and New Rochelle Units stopped the parties on Gatehouse Rd. The parties were identified and this incident is currently being investigated by Scarsdale Detectives.

The fact that the Scarsdale Police had officers assigned to the area because of last week’s reports and the fact that residents contacted the police so quickly, the parties were able to be stopped and identified.

If anyone has any further information on this incident, please contact the Scarsdale Police Investigation’s Section at 914-722-1200.